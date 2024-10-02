Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $304.50

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 304.50 ($4.07) and last traded at GBX 304.50 ($4.07), with a volume of 1234415 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 298.50 ($3.99).
Several research firms have recently commented on BCG. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Baltic Classifieds Group in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 300 ($4.01) price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 294 ($3.93) price target on shares of Baltic Classifieds Group in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.
Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.
