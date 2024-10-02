The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,224.00

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,224 ($29.75) and last traded at GBX 2,210 ($29.56), with a volume of 1701456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,197.97 ($29.40).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WEIR shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,600 ($34.78) to GBX 2,450 ($32.77) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,475 ($33.11) to GBX 2,500 ($33.44) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

The stock has a market cap of £5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2,520.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,984.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,017.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 17.90 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is 4,588.24%.

In other The Weir Group news, insider Nick Anderson acquired 3,100 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,959 ($26.20) per share, for a total transaction of £60,729 ($81,231.94). Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

