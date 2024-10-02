Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Sets New 1-Year High at $554.00

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 554 ($7.41) and last traded at GBX 551.71 ($7.38), with a volume of 143532 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 551 ($7.37).

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 525.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 519.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £859.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,217.39 and a beta of 0.64.

About Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund

(Get Free Report)

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.