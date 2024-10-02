Zegona Communications (LON:ZEG) Sets New 52-Week High at $382.00

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 382 ($5.11) and last traded at GBX 374.32 ($5.01), with a volume of 21816 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.95).

Zegona Communications Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 67.85 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,000.00 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 347.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 279.86.

About Zegona Communications

(Get Free Report)

Zegona Communications plc engages in investing in telecommunications, media, and technology businesses in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zegona Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zegona Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.