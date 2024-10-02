Playtech (LON:PTEC) Hits New 1-Year High at $775.00

Shares of Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 775 ($10.37) and last traded at GBX 770 ($10.30), with a volume of 1360179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 759 ($10.15).

Playtech Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.58. The company has a market cap of £2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2,660.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 634.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 533.25.

Playtech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.