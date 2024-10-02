Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Trading Up 10.7%

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). 1,442,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,704,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Strategic Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.20.

About Strategic Minerals

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

