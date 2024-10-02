Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Trading Down 17.8%

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 17.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 164,695,672 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 119,184,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Coro Energy Trading Up 14.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94.

Coro Energy Company Profile

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in South East Asia. Its asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia. Coro Energy plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

