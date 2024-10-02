Celadon Pharmaceuticals (LON:CEL) Stock Price Down 31.9%

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:CEL – Get Free Report) shares were down 31.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.33). Approximately 179,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 74,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.70 ($0.49).

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.29, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 40.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 71.41. The firm has a market cap of £18.59 million, a P/E ratio of -200.00 and a beta of -0.25.

About Celadon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the research, cultivation, manufacturing, and sale of cannabis-based medicines. The company primarily focuses on growing indoor hydroponic cannabis for use in medicinal products used to treat chronic pain, as well as autism spectrum disorders. Celadon Pharmaceuticals Plc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celadon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celadon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.