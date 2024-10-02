Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Trading Down 46.3%

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) fell 46.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 676,055,938 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 257,734,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Premier African Minerals Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of £13.71 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.