Petrofac (LON:PFC) Trading Down 36.2%

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 36.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.21 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.17). Approximately 77,622,336 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,060% from the average daily volume of 6,688,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.58 ($0.26).

Petrofac Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £72.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66, a P/E/G ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About Petrofac

(Get Free Report)

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.