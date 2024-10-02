Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Shares Down 31.5%

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 31.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.69 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.69 ($0.01). 6,273,697 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 905% from the average session volume of 624,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).

Harvest Minerals Trading Up 14.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of £2.31 million, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 0.15.

About Harvest Minerals

Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project comprising 12 mineral claims located in Brazil; and the Miriri Phosphate project consisting of seven mineral rights spanning an area of total 6,112 hectares located in the State of Pernambuco.

