RBG (LON:RBGP) Shares Down 43.3%

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 43.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.38 ($0.05). 1,195,036 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 361% from the average session volume of 259,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.95 ($0.08).

RBG Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of £4.65 million, a P/E ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.14.

RBG Company Profile

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

