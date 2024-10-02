Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Trading Down 16%

Bezant Resources Plc (LON:BZT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 16% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 2,149,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 46,798,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Bezant Resources Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.02.

Insider Transactions at Bezant Resources

In other Bezant Resources news, insider Colin Bird acquired 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £450,000 ($601,926.16). Company insiders own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Bezant Resources Company Profile

Bezant Resources Plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources. It explores for gold, silver, manganese, copper, and other minerals in the United Kingdom, Argentina, Namibia, and Botswana. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

