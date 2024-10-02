Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.40

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 86.40 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 85.65 ($1.15), with a volume of 40277 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.40 ($1.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 141.92. The company has a market cap of £670.55 million, a PE ratio of 877.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 73.28.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

