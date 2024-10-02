Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Price Up 893.6%

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 893.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 320.75 ($4.29) and last traded at GBX 316.75 ($4.24). Approximately 2,525,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 14,955,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.88 ($0.43).

The stock has a market cap of £15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -32,110.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.41. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a GBX 0.76 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.55%. Hammerson’s payout ratio is -20,000.00%.

In other news, insider Himanshu Raja sold 218,876 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.36), for a total transaction of £59,096.52 ($79,048.31). Also, insider Rita-Rose Gagné sold 666,311 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.39), for a total value of £193,230.19 ($258,467.35). 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

