Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Trading 29% Higher

Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 29% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 374,064,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 620% from the average daily volume of 51,969,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

Vast Resources Trading Down 10.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 540.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.22.

Vast Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, zinc, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vast Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vast Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.