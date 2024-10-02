Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,120.50

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,120.50 ($41.74) and last traded at GBX 3,100 ($41.47), with a volume of 172313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,080 ($41.20).
Morgan Sindall Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,934.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,621.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,183.21, a PEG ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31.
Morgan Sindall Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 41.50 ($0.56) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is 4,580.15%.
Insider Activity at Morgan Sindall Group
Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile
Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through six segments: Construction, Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration. The Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Sindall Group
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.