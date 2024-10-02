Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,120.50

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,120.50 ($41.74) and last traded at GBX 3,100 ($41.47), with a volume of 172313 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,080 ($41.20).

Morgan Sindall Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,934.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,621.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,183.21, a PEG ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Morgan Sindall Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 41.50 ($0.56) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is 4,580.15%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Kelly Gangotra purchased 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,030 ($40.53) per share, for a total transaction of £29,542.50 ($39,516.45). 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through six segments: Construction, Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration. The Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets.

