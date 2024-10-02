JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Hits New 1-Year High at $111.80

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 111.80 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 110.60 ($1.48), with a volume of 1446598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.80 ($1.48).

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 107.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 106.27. The stock has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5,529.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Emerging Markets’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Emerging Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Company Profile

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

