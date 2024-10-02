Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Shares Down 27.3%

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Free Report) traded down 27.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). 8,599,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 476% from the average session volume of 1,492,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Armadale Capital Trading Down 7.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.23 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 41.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

Armadale Capital Company Profile

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on natural resources projects in Africa. It holds 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project located in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013. Armadale Capital Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Esher, the United Kingdom.

