Supply@ME Capital (LON:SYME) Shares Up 25%

Supply@ME Capital plc (LON:SYME – Get Free Report) rose 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 40,990,762 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 271,657,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0 ($0.00).

Supply@ME Capital Stock Up 25.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.02. The company has a market cap of £3.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.54.

Supply@ME Capital Company Profile

Supply@ME Capital plc operates a platform that provides inventory monetization services to manufacturing and trading companies in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Italy, North Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

