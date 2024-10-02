Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 1,600 Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Air T were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Air T Trading Up 6.7 %

AIRT opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. Air T, Inc. has a one year low of $12.53 and a one year high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.41 million for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.61%.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

