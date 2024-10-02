Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) by 87.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 438,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ALX Oncology were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALXO. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,643,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 66.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 593,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,231.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 23,752 shares of company stock valued at $173,003 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Lifesci Capital cut ALX Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on ALX Oncology from $25.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

