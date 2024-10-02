Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 71,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of Vicor worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vicor by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,477,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $111,336,000 after acquiring an additional 285,699 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth $4,192,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vicor by 178.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 180,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 115,966 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Vicor by 114.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 159,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 85,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 14.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,012,000 after buying an additional 66,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Philip D. Davies sold 23,494 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $841,790.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,763 shares in the company, valued at $564,788.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of VICR stock opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.01. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $30.90 and a one year high of $60.38.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). Vicor had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Vicor's revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

