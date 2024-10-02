Primo Water’s (PRMW) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Primo Water from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Water has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.83.

PRMW opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Primo Water’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is 22.36%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,159,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,003,000 after buying an additional 248,774 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,945,000 after acquiring an additional 937,235 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 2.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,794,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,953,000 after purchasing an additional 91,363 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Primo Water by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,713,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,844,000 after acquiring an additional 312,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,868,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

