The Cigna Group’s (CI) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $400.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $384.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $392.79.

CI stock opened at $348.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $348.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.25. The stock has a market cap of $98.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,821,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,895,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,700,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth $439,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

