Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $33.59 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 827,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $33,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ULH. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Logistics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 77.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Logistics Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ULH opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $50.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

Universal Logistics ( NASDAQ:ULH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $462.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Universal Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

