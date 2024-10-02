Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 122,562 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,476,938 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 122,562 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $31,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFSL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 65.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TFS Financial by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in TFS Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in TFS Financial by 585.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

TFSL opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $191.15 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 418.52%.

In other news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TFS Financial news, CFO Meredith S. Weil sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $85,085.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,017.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $546,605. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

