Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,822 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 487,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Willis Lease Finance worth $33,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robert J. Keady sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $112,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,492.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert J. Keady sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $59,722.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Keady sold 1,225 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $112,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,492.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,903 shares of company stock worth $4,123,692 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

Shares of WLFC stock opened at $144.72 on Wednesday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $149.20. The company has a market capitalization of $950.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $151.12 million for the quarter.

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.52%.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

