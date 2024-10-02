Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $30.22 Million Stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,831,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,946 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Jamf were worth $30,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth $13,169,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Jamf by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,871,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,158,000 after purchasing an additional 462,257 shares during the period. Kopp LeRoy C acquired a new stake in Jamf during the first quarter worth about $7,385,000. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Jamf by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 705,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after buying an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $16.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.64. Jamf Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Jamf had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $153.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $31,816.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 333,631 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Linh Lam sold 5,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $99,970.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Beth Tschida sold 1,696 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $31,816.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Jamf from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

