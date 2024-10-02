Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,781 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.74% of World Acceptance worth $34,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRLD. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in World Acceptance by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

World Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of WRLD opened at $113.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $661.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.39. World Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $94.57 and a 52-week high of $149.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 17.02 and a current ratio of 17.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.72.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $129.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 18.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $60,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,665.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

