NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX) Stock Position Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,861,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875,019 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.97% of NCR Voyix worth $35,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NCR Voyix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in NCR Voyix by 2,410.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,681,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,820 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in NCR Voyix during the 2nd quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 4.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

VYX opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. NCR Voyix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCR Voyix ( NYSE:VYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NCR Voyix Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VYX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NCR Voyix from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NCR Voyix in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on VYX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NCR Voyix news, insider James G. Kelly acquired 14,800 shares of NCR Voyix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $198,468.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at $628,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Schoch purchased 21,692 shares of NCR Voyix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.19 per share, for a total transaction of $264,425.48. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,369.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James G. Kelly acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $198,468.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,929. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 46,492 shares of company stock valued at $577,993. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.