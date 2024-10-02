Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 394,114 Shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,920,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,114 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Aegon worth $30,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Aegon by 12.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aegon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 91,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aegon by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Aegon by 79.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Trading Down 2.7 %

AEG opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aegon Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.23.

Aegon Cuts Dividend

Aegon Profile

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.1723 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Aegon’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

(Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.