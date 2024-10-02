Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,661,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,024,308 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $32,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,265,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,140 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,417 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 409,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 278,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,932 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of HBI stock opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.06.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 33.23% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $995.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hanesbrands



Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

See Also

