Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $406.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MOH. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $412.00 to $351.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $378.00.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $341.91 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $282.96 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.45.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 23.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,859,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $2,448,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

