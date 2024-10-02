Elevance Health’s (ELV) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $600.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Elevance Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $530.00 price objective (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $593.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $604.29.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $510.99 on Tuesday. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $431.38 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $537.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.13. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 34.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,062,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,698,000 after purchasing an additional 523,910 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $239,244,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $203,389,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,753,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 15.5% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,058,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,301,000 after acquiring an additional 275,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

