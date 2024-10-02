Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their underweight rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of HR stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.91.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In related news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 6,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,962.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,728 shares of company stock worth $279,069. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $85,000.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Featured Articles

