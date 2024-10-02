Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Truist Financial

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $137.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ITGR. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.29.

Get Integer alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITGR

Integer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $127.19 on Tuesday. Integer has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $131.87. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Integer had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Integer will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 11,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.66, for a total transaction of $1,431,133.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,824.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Integer

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Integer by 3,688.9% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.