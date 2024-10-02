Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $395.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $392.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $398.70.

Get Humana alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HUM

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $279.42 on Tuesday. Humana has a 1 year low of $276.80 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.73.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Humana will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Humana by 111.4% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.