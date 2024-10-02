Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.10.

CVS stock opened at $61.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.66. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

