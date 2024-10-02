Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOC. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

DOC stock opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 342.86%.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 190,186 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the second quarter valued at $9,024,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $3,713,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 140,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 15,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $1,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.