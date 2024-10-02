Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Roth Mkm from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZETA. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of ZETA opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $32.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 1.26.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The firm had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zeta Global will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at $7,713,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 10.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 57,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Zeta Global by 23.1% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 118,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 18.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 103,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

