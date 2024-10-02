TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $149.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $176.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TFI International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on TFI International from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on TFI International from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.20.

Get TFI International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TFI International

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $135.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $104.91 and a fifty-two week high of $162.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.39 and a 200-day moving average of $145.22.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TFI International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.3% during the second quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.