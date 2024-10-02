Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Shutterstock

Shutterstock Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average of $39.32.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $220.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shutterstock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Shutterstock by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 2.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 20.7% during the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Shutterstock by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

(Get Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.