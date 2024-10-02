Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clearway Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.59 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 1.80%. Clearway Energy’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.417 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 251.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 211,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 112,496 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Clearway Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 912,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,032,000 after purchasing an additional 38,032 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 335,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 80,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

