Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $379.37.

Stryker Stock Down 1.1 %

SYK opened at $357.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $348.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $136.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $374.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,068 shares of company stock worth $71,811,372. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stryker by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $590,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 304.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 36,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

