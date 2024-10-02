Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on Willdan Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Willdan Group

Willdan Group Price Performance

WLDN stock opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.64 million, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.40. Willdan Group has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willdan Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willdan Group

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 188,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $5,633,723.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,255,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,585,046.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $378,767.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,213,668.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 188,230 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $5,633,723.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,255,765 shares in the company, valued at $37,585,046.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,535 shares of company stock worth $6,739,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in Willdan Group by 2,785.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 668,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after buying an additional 645,145 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter worth about $12,628,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 374,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 41,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.