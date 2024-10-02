Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Fiserv (NYSE:FI)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $203.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fiserv from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $176.28.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $181.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.23 and a 200-day moving average of $158.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $181.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at $525,916,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $2,359,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $646,368,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,016.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 377.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 44,776 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

