Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOMD

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $810.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.2% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 11.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.9% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 201,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomad Foods

(Get Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.