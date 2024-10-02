Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Waste Management to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $215.83.

WM stock opened at $207.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.58. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 84,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

