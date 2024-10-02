StockNews.com Lowers Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Compass Point started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

